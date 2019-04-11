PERU – James T. Luckern, 39, died Monday April 8, 2019 in Peru as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident. He resided on Kennebec Street in Rumford.

Born in Bangor on Feb. 9, 1980, he was the son of Thomas Luckern III. James was a graduate of Lawrence High school in Fairfield and worked for Pine State Beverage as a fork lift driver.

He is survived by his daughter, Josie Raye Luckern of Rumford; his companion, Erika Benning of Rumford and her daughter, Kelsey Tripp of Rumford; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and his co-workers.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends and relatives are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday April 13, at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin Street, Rumford. Interment alter in the spring will be in Millinockett.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: