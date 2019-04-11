LEWISTON – Richard J. “Pee Wee” Paradis passed away at home on April 7, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 11, 1941, son of the late father, Alcide Paradis and mother, Ida Paradis (Sylvain).

He is survived by a sister, Paulette Paradis Fortin and brother, Raymond Paradis; a life-long companion, Cecile Bosse; nieces, Tanya and husband, Jim Sadler, Melissa and Kelsie, nephew, Chad Paradis; extended family, Angela and Richard Austin, of Ohio state; special girls, Shelby “Zippy” and Kasey “Snake” Austin.

He loved fishing, playing pool and hunting with special friends. He was a member of the New Auburn Social Club. He worked as a breakfast cook most of his life, in various states, and lastly, at Black Point Inn, Prouts Neck.

A special thank you to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

