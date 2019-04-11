MONMOUTH – Scott D. McAllister, 51, a resident of Monmouth, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on Nov. 24, 1967 in Lewiston, the son of Diedrich Dierks and Martha (Wing) McAllister. He graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1987.

A long part of his life, he was a wood harvester operating McAllister Logging. Scott enjoyed anything outdoors; hunting, both open water and ice fishing, camping, snowmobiling and spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters.

Scott is survived by his mother, Martha McAllister of Winthrop, his father, Diedrich Dierks of Florida; his grandmother, Alice Wing of Monmouth; his significant other of 33 years, Donna Lamontagne; his daughter, Kayla Lamontagne and boyfriend, Brendon Desmarais, two granddaughters, Victoria Cantin and Jade Legere; two brothers, Jeffrey McAllister, Daniel McAllister and wife, Cheryl, all of Monmouth; a sister, Angela McAllister and companion, Mike Gorman of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews; and special buddy, Pedro, his dog.

He predeceased by his grandfather, Robert Wing.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: