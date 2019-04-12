LEWISTON – Lionel B. Caron, 79, of Lisbon passed away on April 7, 2019 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. He was born in Brunswick on July 21, 1939, a son of the late Armand and Elliot (Menard) Caron.

Lionel grew up in the Brunswick area and attended local schools. He was married to his wife, Marilyn, on Oct. 22, 1960 and they started a family together.

Lionel worked for several years at Maine Electronics and later was employed at LL Bean. He also was a trained lifeguard.

He had a passion for horses, playing cards with his family and traveling to Florida in the winter.

Lionel was known for his kind and gentle spirit. He would always have a joke to share with his friends and family. He was an extremely giving man, never asking anything in return. He will be deeply missed.

He was survived by his two daughters, Tracy Roux and her husband, Robert and Sandy Chasse and her husband Joe; six grandchildren, Nicole Latulippe, Alec Latulippe, Joe Chasse, Michelle Chasse, Sonia Chasse and John Chasse; two great-grandchildren, Ariana and Jayda; three brothers, Maurice Caron, Gerard Caron and Peter Caron and two sisters, Shantel and Susan. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Lionel’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held at Crosman on Tuesday April 16, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service also at the funeral home followed by committal prayers at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lisbon. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

