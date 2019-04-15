LEWISTON — John Johnson, vice president of technology at Elmet Technologies, has been named American Powder Metallurgy Institute International’s 2019 Fellow Award recipient.

The award honors APMI members for their noteworthy contributions to the goals, purpose and mission of the organization.

Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has authored more than 100 technical papers. He has served on committees and boards, including the APMI board of directors and the MPIF technical board.

