MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — Shania Presby, of Mechanic Falls, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester at SUNY Morrisville. Presby is a major in the ag business development – BBA program.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
