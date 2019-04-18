NORWAY — Guy E. Rowe Elementary School principal Daniel O. Hart has announced the second trimester student awards for the second grade. The awards were presented during the March 22 school awards assembly to (front row, from the left) Zoey Hersom, Christian Chavez, Mia Chen, Carter Edwards, Kaydence Durgin, Landyn Anthony, Brody Harley, Aiden Gilpatrick, Isabelle Jones, Brayden Kenney and Olivea Rogers. Accompanying the students are (back row, left to right, Mrs. Chaloult, Mrs. Knapp, Mrs. Manjourides, Ms. Pierce, Mrs. Saunders-Kish, Ms. Soucey and Mrs. McAlister. (Submitted image)
