PARIS — There’s still time to navigate through a mysterious library and recover lost volumes for Zed, the eccentric curator, in the Escape Room, now through Sunday, April 21, at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris.

Using teamwork, logic and careful observation, up to eight participants per 45-minute session, starting at the top of an hour, are challenged to solve the series of puzzles which will lead them to, and hopefully from, an enchanted place.

The cost is $15 per person. Reservations and prepayment are required. For information or to book a session, call 312-7120 or email [email protected]

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Deering Memorial Community Center, which is owned by the Paris Public Library. The center provides meeting spaces for a variety of civic groups and private functions.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: