NORWAY — The Fight Back 5K Fun Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, in Norway. The event is held to honor the memory of Fred Washer, who died two years ago from pancreatic cancer,

Rain or shine, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The starting point is at the Norway Fire Department, 19 Danforth St. Participants can preregister online at running4free.com.

The charity fundraiser for Team Blisters for Sisters … and Misters will benefit the annual Dempsey Challenge, which takes place Sept. 28-29 this year in Lewiston.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: