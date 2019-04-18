NORTH WATERFORD — All are welcome to attend a special service on Maundy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper, on Thursday, April 18, at the North Waterford Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery. The service will begin at 7:15 p.m.
