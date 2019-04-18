OXFORD — Lake Thompson Fish and Game met at the Oxford Rec Hall on April 6.

The club has been pretty quiet for the last several years. Lake Thompson Fish and Game has been in existence since Jan. 14, 1935. At one time, the club was one of the best club to join. They offered an inside shooting range.

Jon and Heidi Schreiber, with Joel Brackett, have spearheaded and put in a lot of work into bringing back Lake Thompson Fish and Game. For several days, Jon Schreiber and Brackett cleaned out the clubhouse. Jim Harvey hauled several loads to the dump.

Officers were elected during the meeting: Jon Schreiber, president; Joel Brackett, vice-president; Heidi Schreiber, treasurer; and Cindy Ouellette, treasurer.

Don Record thanked Ann Bellwood for her number of years with the club as treasurer, and Art Bellwood for his work as a director.

The next meeting is set for Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse on Paine Road in Oxford. Meetings are held the first Thursday of the month. Anyone is welcome to come and check out the clubhouse.

For information or a membership card, call Jon Schreiber at 890-4579 or Joel Brackett at 595-9535; or email Schreiber at [email protected] Membership cards are available at the clubhouse. Visit Facebook for postings about upcoming events.

