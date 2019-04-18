100 years ago: 1919

(From an ad in the Lewiston Evening Journal)

Telephone services has been interrupted through the action of some of the operating employees. The Federal Government has ordered this public service re-established. Positions are available to girls, ages 17 years and older. Experience as telephone operators not essential. Good opportunity for advancement in a well-recognized vocation for girls. Labor troubles exist. Apply at the central office. NEW ENGLAND TELEPHONE & TELEGRAPH COMPANY

50 years ago: 1969

Mrs. Monroe S. Fitzherbet, president of the YWCA has named Mrs. Robert C. Wade, and Justice Donald W. Webber of Auburn as general chairman and vice chairman of the YWCA Building Fund Campaign. A minimum campaign goal of $1,050,000 has been established, for building a new YWCA facility on East Avenue in Lewiston.

25 years ago: 1994

The YWCA of Lewiston is offering a course which will provide participants with skills for personal growth. “Eating Disorders and Body Image” begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Suzanne LeBerge of the Institute of Spontaneity will lead the six-week course as participants explore their emotions relating to food, hunger and body image.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: