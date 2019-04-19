Folks seeking a high-energy band with great crowd interaction should go to Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, Sabattus, to watch the cover band LiveWire at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19. They cover danceable rock from the ’80s, ’90s and today, including bands like AC/DC, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue and Goo Goo Dolls. Then, Mixers will bring three different tribute bands to their stage Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. The Stone Tempke Posers are New England’s premiere STP tribute band. Priceless Advice is a Lowell, Massachusetts-based Nirvana tribute band who will play all the Nirvana tunes people want to hear. Just Paranoid — Green Day Tribute Band is a classic, three-piece band covering music from Green Day and touring all over New England. These three bands are put together to take folks on a journey from the early days’ punk through the critically-acclaimed rock opera anthems — complete with blue hair, ties and man-liner. Sound and lights will be provided by R.A.M. Entertainment. Shown above are the Stone Temple Posers. Tickets are on sale or may be purchased at the door for $10 each. For more information, call Mixers at 207-375-4188.

