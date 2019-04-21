PASADENA, Calif. – Eleanor Martin Marsanskis, 94, of Pasadena, Calif. (formally of Rumford and Daytona Beach, Fla.) passed away at home with family on April 12, 2019. Her warm personality and strong spirit continued to bless us with love and faith to the very end. Eleanor’s memory will remain alive in the hearts of all those she touched.

“Passing on” seems like the right phrase to use because there is so much about Eleanor that she passed on to those who knew her …her intelligence, generosity (especially for those less fortunate), her artistic gifts, kindness, thoughtfulness, courage, strong work ethic, sense of humor, solid values, Maine sensibility, and of course her love of family and friends.

Born in Rumford on June 16, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Michael Lawrence and Petronele Greksas Lawrence.

Eleanor graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1944. She worked at the Oxford Paper Company, the Rumford Falls Power Company, and retired in 1985 as the Maine District Court Clerk in Rumford.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Paula Martin Fishbeck, and son-in-law Gary Fishbeck of Pasadena, Calif., Eleanor said she lived a very good life …as simply as possible, and she wanted to leave the same way.

A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in her beloved State of Maine this summer and interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford.

