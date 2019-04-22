2010: 80.4% of homes used heating oil and propane

2017: 71.9% of homes used heating oil and propane

If 100,000 heat pumps were installed in Maine over the next five years, the state would use between 27 million to 54 million fewer gallons of oil a year, a reduction of between 9.5% and 19% of the total residential consumption from 2016.

“Our estimates are that it would reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Maine by 115,000 to 225,000 metric tons per year. It is the equivalent of (removing) 48,000 passenger vehicles per year in Maine,” according to Michael Stoddard of Efficiency Maine.

