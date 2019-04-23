TOPSHAM – Lawrence Hammond Hinkley, 84, of North Livermore, died peacefully April 20, 2019 at the Highlands in Topsham.

He was a loving family man and was loved, admired and respected by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by all. He was born Nov. 28, 1934 in North Livermore, the son of Charles Everett Hinkley and Vivian Hammond Hinkley. He attended the two room Payson Smith School K-8 grade and graduated from Livermore Falls High School as Salutatorian in 1953. He continued his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts 1953-1957. Lawrence was employed in the physics department at MIT until 1959 where he met Evelyn Ann Kendall from Dorchester, Mass. who he married On March 30, 1957 at North Livermore Baptist Church. He relocated to Chagrin Falls, Ohio and was employed in the physics department at Case Western Reserve University where he continued to foster his love for physics. He was particularly proud of his part in his work on the Van der Graaf generator and high energy physics experiments at Case Western. He retired in 2000 and moved back to his family home in Livermore Falls to help care for his mother. From childhood he loved reading, travelling and classical music and had an impressive memory for the details of all that he experienced. Lawrence was dedicated and focused in his interests, he earned his third-degree black belt in Taekwondo and became a judge and mentor for the karate students who followed him. He was also a member of the master’s swim club while employed at Case Western Reserve University. He was passionate about nature and history and supported various charities through the years.

Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn in February 2018, who he patiently and lovingly cared for throughout her life.

He is survived by his son, Everett Hinkley and his two daughters, Janet Opatrny and Vivian Anderson; two sons-in-law, Larry A. and David O. and a daughter-in-law, Tzitziki Hinkley; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Amy, David, Megan, Sarah, Edward, Marilyn and Kenneth; three great-grandchildren, Makaylee, Maylee and Grayson; his sister, Marjorie Whipple and her husband, David of Topsham; and many cousins and extended family. He was especially close to his cousins Linda, Marilyn, Ernestine and Genevieve with whom he shared his love for the Hinkley family farm.

Lawrence’s family wants to acknowledge and thank the many people who provided him comfort and care including Faye Ann Laverdiere, Linda and Llewellyn Lyman of North Livermore, the Androscoggin Home Health Services, the staff at Cadigan Lodge at the Highlands and CHANS Home Health and Hospice Services.

A celebration of life service will be held be 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: