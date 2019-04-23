AUBURN – Steven P. Swan, 60, of Oxford passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Hospice House. He was born in Norway on Jan. 1, 1959, the son of Dennis Raymond and Sandra Mason Swan. He received his GED from Oxford Hills High School in 2005.

While living in Florida he worked for the Coca Cola, Co. Moving back to Maine, he was employed in local group homes as a mental health worker. Most recently he had been employed at TD Bank as a call specialist. Steven was always on the go; he loved cars, yard sales, going to the casino, cooking and music concerts. He was deep into electronics and was always looking for the latest technology. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, the Patriots and WWE wrestling. Steven had a wonderful personality, great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, Diane Thibodeau; his daughter, Angela Swan and her companion, Charles Donahue and their children, April, Charles and Anna Donahue; his son, Jason Swan and his wife, Jessica and their children, Peyton and Daisy Swan; his siblings, Timothy Swan, Julie Whitman and her husband, Jim, Dennis Swan and his companion, Sharon, Shellie Swan and her companion, Dale, Margie Bartlett and her husband, Garry, Sharon Frost and her husband, Steve, Dottie Brown and her companion, Paul, Thomas Swan and his companion, Susan and Michael Swan; a special aunt, Gail Mason; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Gail Akin Swan; a brother, Jerry Swan; a special uncle, Stewart Mason; and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris with a reception to follow. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

