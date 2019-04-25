The Town of Bradley will hold its 2019 Spring Clean Up on May 4 from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the temporary transfer station at 686 Main St.

A property owner identification sticker from the town is required and must be affixed to vehicle: These can be purchased at the Municipal Building for $1.00

There is a two load limit er property. All loose materials must be boxed or bagged. Acceptable materials are as follows: Miscellaneous household items, car batteries, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, empty gas cans, empty gas tanks, auto parts, waste oil, stoves, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, file cabinets, tables, chairs, water tanks, furniture, mattresses, radios, carpet (cut into 4 foot sections, rolled and tied) small amounts of sheet rock and plaster. A $2.00 per propane tank/cylinder and per tire on a rim will be charged on site.

Unacceptable materials include any container that has a liquid: i.e. glue, tar, solvent, resin, paint, caulking, gas, auto parts with liquids, mercury thermostats.

There also will be an electronic waste drop off at the Municipal Building at 165B Main St. Acceptable items include broken/unwanted TVs, monitors, laptops, printers, scanners, cell phones, game consoles, digital frames, cameras, fluorescent lighting.

