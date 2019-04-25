BETHEL — The Mahoosuc Land Trust, Local Food Connection, Take Action Bethel and The Gem have announced a collaborative agenda to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 27, in Bethel. The events include nature walks and a clean-up; and a potluck and movie (part of the quarterly Food & Film Series offered by LFC and The Gem).

Festivities commence with a Spring Nature Walk with Darlene Akers at the Mahoosuc Land Trust at 10 am. Families and children will be encouraged to discover the many signs of spring. Darlene Akers is an herbalist and naturalist who has a small shop in Andover, Dragonfly Healing Nest, where she holds classes about herbs and natural healing.

Take Action Bethel will host its Annual River Walk and Mother Earth Clean-Up from 2 to 3:30 p.m. starting at Davis Park.

Activities move to The Gem for a 3:30 p.m. Potluck Appetizer Social, followed by a 4:30 p.m. screening of the film, “Modified,” the award-winning documentary on GMO labeling and the impacts of genetically modified food.

There will be several Earth Day-related activities during the Social. Center for an Ecology Based Economy (CEBE) joins the celebration as Scott Vlaun discusses the Western Maine AV charging network and electric cars. Paris Autobarn will also be on hand, providing cars for test drives. The Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) will share information; educational materials will be available for families; and all attendees are invited to turn tee-shirts into shopping bags.

Mahoosuc Land Trust conserves land to benefit the natural areas and communities of the Mahoosuc Region. It was awarded renewed accreditation by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, following rigorous third-party evaluation, a distinction given to only one out of three land trusts nationwide.

The Local Food Connection wants to help carry the greater Bethel area into a more sustainable future focused on self-reliance, local economic vitality and healthier food choices for all community members. LFC works to build and sustain a food system environment that encourages all community members to grow, prepare, serve, purchase and consume local foods.

Take Action Bethel is “committed to upholding deeply cherished and widely-held American values, such as a clean and safe environment, our nation’s inherent diversity, our immigrant heritage, equal rights and justice, and caring for the poor and disenfranchised.” Find Take Action Bethel on Facebook.

The Gem’s mission is to build community, frame by frame. Its owners envision The Gem as a community hub where families go for a fun night out and individuals are able engage with the local arts community. It offers affordable tickets and diverse programming to make the theater accessible to all ages and incomes. Ten percent of its yearly profits go back into the community by supporting local arts initiatives.

Access to many forms of arts and culture is limited in rural areas, yet film is not limited by geography. If The Gem has the right equipment (which they now do), they can bring the best films in the world to this rural part of western Maine. It is committed to keeping the theater open in Bethel because the owners believe that access to great films and movies can inspire, educate, and bolster our community.

