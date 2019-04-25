ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will hold its annual [email protected] weekend event for youth in 6th–10th grades beginning May 31 at 3 p.m., concluding June 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Maine.

Interactive workshops will focus on such topics as marine biology, space exploration, the science of optical illusions, paper making and stress reduction through creativity. Participants stay overnight in a residence hall on campus, spend time in the New Balance Student Recreation Center, learn from career role models and network with other youth from across the state.

Cost for the event is $55 per person and includes meals; $45 for each additional youth from the same family. Register online by May 3. For more information, contact [email protected] or 207-581-3877. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877. More information also is available on the [email protected] website.

