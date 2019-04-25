ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will hold its annual [email protected] weekend event for youth in 6th–10th grades beginning May 31 at 3 p.m., concluding June 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Maine.
Interactive workshops will focus on such topics as marine biology, space exploration, the science of optical illusions, paper making and stress reduction through creativity. Participants stay overnight in a residence hall on campus, spend time in the New Balance Student Recreation Center, learn from career role models and network with other youth from across the state.
Cost for the event is $55 per person and includes meals; $45 for each additional youth from the same family. Register online by May 3. For more information, contact [email protected] or 207-581-3877. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877. More information also is available on the [email protected] website.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston man charged with OUI after brief chase that ended in a parking lot crash
-
Maine
Human remains found in Augusta are those of Gardiner woman, missing since 2017
-
Business
Canada threatens to take Facebook to court saying it broke privacy laws
-
Varsity Maine
MPA membership approves eight-man football for this fall
-
Maine
Search continues for Wisconsin man believed drowned in Kennebec River