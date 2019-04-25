TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. FMI call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010.

Survivors

STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. FMI visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all.

Contact Terry [email protected] to for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. FMI ontact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. FMI call the church at 925-1321.

Fish Game

OXFORD — Lake Thompson Fish and Game will be meeting May 2 at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse on Paine Road, Oxford. Some items on the Agenda will be clubhouse issues, Gunshow spot, booth at the fair, and fundraising. For more information call or text Jon Schreiber at 890-4579 or Joel Brackett at 595-9535. You can also reach Jon by email at [email protected] New members are welcome.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. FMI or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,sara.cona[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. FMI call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. has new hours which are the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. FMI call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

Cancer Support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Quilt Society

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. FMI or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. FMI call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The new summer hours, effective Apr. 3. at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station) are: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.

Senior Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St.

Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. FMI call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. FMI call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. FMI visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD – Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the Otisfield Town Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. FMI and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

Reunion

POLAND SPRING – Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 12-4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum, (www.polandspringresort.com).

A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 pm. The cost of this event will be $35/per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. Please RSVP by July 1, by email at [email protected], or Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

Reunion

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held August 10, at Norway Country Club. Please be sure we have your mailing and/or email address. Contact [email protected] with your information.

Widows Group

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, at the Otisfield Town Office Annex unless a field trip is planned. The next meeting will be a panel to speak on current issues for widows with a Q & A. FMI call Shirley Hamilton at 627-4458

The Table Friday night activities

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6-8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week. On March 22, the Table will offer a “March Madness Birthday Bash” complete with cake, ice cream and make your own sundaes. There will be party games and gifts for all. What a way to welcome Spring and say good bye to winter. On April 19, the Table will hold a Good Friday simple service. The service will include a simple meal, message and sharing of bread and juice. On Friday April 26, there will not be an evening activity as the Grange will be set up for the 3-C Clothing giveaway that will be held on Saturday the 27th from 8 a.m.-noon. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community. FMI or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email [email protected]

Ticket auctions

PARIS — A benefit ticket auction will be held on Saturday May 11, at the South Paris Fire Hall on Western Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the drawing starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Scholarship Fund in memory of Edna Millett. Refreshments will be available for purchase and there will also be a 50/50 drawing, a $1 ticket table and grab bags. FMI contact Carol Cole 890-7769 *Mention this ad and get a free ticket for the $1 table

NORWAY — Christ Episcopal Church is holding its ticket auction on Saturday, May 4, at the Norway Fire Station on Beal St. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the auction is at noon. There will be over 300 items, a 50/50, dollar table and much more. Come join in for fun, food and laughter!

Cemetery Association

WEST PARIS — The Finnish Cemetery Association meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 30, at the Mission Congregational Church, Church St., W. Paris. Reports will be given and election of officers held. All persons having connections with the cemetery are urged to attend. If you are interested in joining the association, please join us, we would love to welcome some new members.

Socrates Cafe

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet on Monday, May 6, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet will be from 6:15 – 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will be from 6;30-8:30 p.m. The topic will be “What Is The Future Of Water?” The moderator will be Earl Morse.. Light refreshments will be provided. FMI call 583-6957.

Diabetes series

BRIDGTON — An outpatient Diabetes self-management program series will be held at Bridgton Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, from 2-5 p.m.; Thursday, May 16, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.and Thursday, May 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. This series of three evening classes are designed to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease.

To make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 647-6064.

Card class

PARIS — An all occasion card class with Stampin’ Up demonstrator Kathryn Pulsifer will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 1-5 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church on 17 E. Main St., So. Paris. This is a fundraiser for the Seneca Club of the Paris Public Library.

The cost is $30 and includes beverages, snacks and all class materials to make 18 cards.

Registration deadline is May 1. FMI or to register, call Kathy at 890-6874 or email [email protected]

Heritage Society

WEST PARIS — The Finnish Heritage Society of Maine will hold its annual membership meeting and potluck at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28, at the FinnAm Hall in W. Paris. All members are encouraged to attend, bring your favorite dish to share, elect officers, and learn about this year’s planned events.

Saturday in Hills

NORWAY — The Norway-Paris Kiwanis Club is presenting Saturday Night in the Hills at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Granite Ridge Estate Barn, 65 Delano Dr., Norway. The event includes a 4-course dinner, music, live and silent auctions and entertainment provided by OHMPAA. The cost is $50 per person and there will be a cash bar. There will be a shuttle service from the Norway Town Office at 5:15 p.m. FMI or tickets, call Mary Anna Palmer at 539-4800 or Tina Croteau at 393-3612.

Pine Grove

POLAND — The annual meeting of the directors and officers of the Pine Grove Cemetery Corp. of Poland will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Apr. 27, at 16 Strout Rd. All lot owners and members of the corporation are encouraged to attend.

Rummage sale

NORWAY — St. Catherine of Sienna Church is having its semi-annual rummage sale on Saturday, May 11, in the lower church, Paris St., Norway. Doors open promptly at 9 a.m. and the sale ends at 11:30 a.m. Clothing for all members of the family will be on sale at reasonable prices. Household items, linens and toys will also be on sale. Come early for the best selection or take a chance for $1 a bag beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds from this sale support the free community Thanksgiving dinner. Ample parking is available behind the church on Beal St.

Spring Sale

SUMNER — The Congregational Church of E. Sumner at 50 Main St.., Rte. 219, E. Sumner, will hold its annual spring sale on May 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine. The event features perennials, some annuals, a large raffle booth, and baked goods. There will be more than a dozen local crafters and vendors, including the Zadoc Long Free Library and the Hartford Sumner Elementary School Playground Equipment Fundraiser Committee. Breakfast sandwiches and a bean hole bean lunch will be available most of the day. Proceeds from the Church tables benefit the outreach mission of the Church. FMI call Bill 388-2263 or Cyndy at 388-2667

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. FMI contact the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill potluck supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. This is free. FMI call 388-2510.

MINOT — There will be a bean & casserole supper (and more) from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Rte. 121 and Empire Rd., Minot. Tickets at the door will be $7 for adults, $5 for children 7-12 yrs and free for under 7. Please come and join us.

EAST SUMNER — A community supper will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Congregational Church of E. Sumner on 50 Main St., Rte. 219, E. Sumner. There will be Mexican dishes (Cinqo de Mayo), casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items. Donations are accepted for the meal. Proceeds benefit the outreach mission of the Church. FMI call at Bill 388-2263 or Ben at 388-2609.

NORWAY — Amvets Post 777 will hold a corned beef and ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27. The meal will include green beans and corn, mashed potatoes and gravy and assorted desserts, coffee, juice and water. Cost is $9; age 12 and under, $5. There will also be a 50/50 drawing to help support the scholarship fund.

WATERFORD — A baked haddock supper with sides and homemade pies will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at No. Waterford Congregational Church, 5 Kezars Rd. (off Rte. 35, across from Melby’s store), Waterford. Cost is $10 per person, $5 fir children 6-15 and free for children 5 and under. Proceeds will benefit the annual Waterford World’s Fair. This is the last one until fall.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. FMI call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

