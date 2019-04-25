NORWAY — The Norway Memorial Library will present “Maine Wildflowers” on Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Garden in South Paris.

The program will consist of learning about wildflowers that are native to Maine, a tour of McLaughlin Garden, and learning to include wildflowers in a garden.

The program, part of the library’s series, “A Conversation about Nature,” is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to limited space. To register or for information, call the library at 743-5309, Ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: