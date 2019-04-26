CHESTERVILLE – Susie Hinkley Rollins, 79, a resident of Chesterville, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Gardiner, the daughter of Carl J. Carter and Rosanna (Crockett) Carter. She attended schools in Farmingdale and Jay. On Feb. 22, 1958, she married Douglas Hinkley in Jay. He passed away Nov. 11, 1985. In 1993, she married Stanley Rollins, in Chesterville. He passed away Feb. 18, 2019. Susie worked for Livermore Shoe Company, Norwalk Shoe Company, at the Bass and Rumford Shoe Shops, and the Carlton Woolen Mill in Winthrop. She enjoyed bird watching, flowers, the ocean, going for rides, Wild Life Park and her times spent at Desert Pond. She is survived by her daughters; Mary Morgan and her husband, Scott, of Whitefield, Vicky Hinkley of Sunapee, N.H., Polly Given and her husband, Greg, and Becky Richards and her husband, Paul, both of Jay, her stepsons; Arnold Rollins and his wife, Judy, of Skowhegan, Herbert Courtney of Dixfield, Mike Courtney and his wife Roberta of Norridgewock; her stepdaughter, Pam Courtney, of Skowhegan; her sister, Mona Pratt of Farmingdale; 11 grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands; her infant son, Paul Douglas Hinkley; her sister, Pearl Murphy; her brother, Joseph Levesque and her stepdaughter, Judean Godin. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Jay Baptist Church, 22 Smith Ave,, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: