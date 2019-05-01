DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read an article about a film called “Being Mortal” by Boston surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande. I would very much like it to be shown in this area.

I’m sure it would get a good response as it sounds interesting.

Thank you for the good job you do helping so many. We need you.

— No name, Turner

ANSWER: “Being Mortal” is a 2015 PBS Frontline documentary. The hourlong film can be watched on your computer at the website https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/being-mortal/. You can also purchase the DVD from pbs.com or amazon.com for about $20.

Dr. Gawande is also a writer for The New Yorker and authored the book, “Being Mortal.” Both the book and documentary are powerful and thought-provoking. I highly recommend that everyone, no matter who you are, read the book or at least watch the documentary that was referred to in a The New York Times review as “a valuable contribution to the growing literature on aging, death and dying.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few years ago, a friend suggested using Bar Keeper’s Friend for cleaning my new glass stove cooktop. This product did an absolutely great job in cleaning burned-on, hard-to-clean spills. Some “elbow grease” was needed, but it always took care of the stains and didn’t scratch the glass.

Several months ago, I started hunting for the same product. When I finally located it at several different stores, the label had changed and it no longer stated that it was safe for glass cooktops. I emailed the company and when they got back to me, they said that Bar Keeper’s Friend is no longer recommended for glass cooktops because it’s abrasive and could scratch it!

I’m getting desperate to find something that will clean my glass cooktop without scratching it. Do you or anyone else in Sun Spots Land have a suggestion? Please don’t tell me to try some of the liquid or cream cleaners out there – they do not work!

I love your column and never intentionally miss it!

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: I went online to the “Merry Maids” website at merrymaids.com and found this suggestion: Once the stovetop is cool, spray the surface generously with white vinegar. Liberally sprinkle baking soda over the liquid you just sprayed. Dip a clean towel in hot water, making sure to wring out the excess liquid. Place the towel over the baking soda and vinegar on the stovetop and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the towel and wipe away the baking soda and vinegar with a microfiber cloth. Spritz the surface with vinegar again and use a clean microfiber cloth to buff any streaks out. Repeat the above steps until your stovetop is free of residue.

It’s also suggested that you wipe down the cooktop with just white vinegar and a microfiber cloth to maintain the shine between cleanings.

There’s a great DIY video here: https://www.diynetwork.com/how-to/maintenance-and-repair/cleaning/how-to-clean-a-glass-top-stove

And I don’t want to put myself out of a job, but for those of you who like to use the computer, YouTube is such a fantastic resource. I’ve learned how to knit, do origami, and even do minor repairs on my old Subaru from watching these videos.

