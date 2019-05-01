AREA — Two local Discover Girl Scout events will be held in May for potential members and volunteers:

• Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at St Joseph’s Church, 133 Middle St., Farmington.

• Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Rd., Livermore.

The events will bring together girls from kindergarten through third grade and their caregivers, and allow them to discover why Girl Scouting is important to the development of girls, how it relates to the success of young women today, and the important role that adults play.

“Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential,” says Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine.

“When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place,” Crepeau says.

For information about Girl Scouts or to see a full list of Discover Girl Scout events, visit girlscoutsofmaine.org or call 888-922-4763.

Girl Scouts of Maine builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSME provides services and support to nearly 13,000 girl and adult members statewide, and operates service centers and shops in South Portland and Bangor.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: