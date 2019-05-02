GREENE – Joan Marilyn Warren of Greene died peacefully at home after a long illness on April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov. 11, 1931, in Boston, Mass., to Priscilla Wilson Osmond and O. Leonard Osmond of Roxbury, she attended Boston Schools.

In 1956, she married Earle (Bud) Warren of Bath and had five children, Cynthia Joyce, Leonard Scott, Jane Elizabeth, Nancy Lynn, and Carolyn Harlowe.

After graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School, Joan entered New England Baptist School of Nursing and began a long career in the nursing profession. She served as faculty member at that school of nursing, and afterward with the Boston Visiting Nursing Association and then Grace/Yale New Haven’s traumatic pediatric unit. She was a head nurse at Boston Lying-In Hospital, on medical/surgical services at Lawrence, Mass., General Hospital and Brunswick’s Parkview Hospital and as pediatric head nurse at the former Regional Memorial Hospital. For 10 years she was active as nurse at Hyde School in Bath; she liked to tell people, ”My five children thought they had 200 older brothers and sisters.” Her final activity was as head nurse at the Richmond Health Center.

She loved music, singing since a child in church choirs, playing small organ and piano. Orchestrally, she played double bass, cello and violin, studying informally at the New England Conservatory of Music and participating in later years with a small group called “No Strings Attached.” For years she painted and shared watercolors as part of a small group.

A person of simple and deep faith, as her own strength was challenged, she used her writing skill in a conscious mission of support for friends and parishioners by sending steady notes of warmth and support.

Joan is survived by her husband, Earle “Bud”; daughter, Cynthia Mentz and her husband, Jake, of Portsmouth N.H., Leonard Scott Warren and Molly Hansen of Shoshone, Calif., Jane Seeley and her husband, Greg, of Greene, Maine, Nancy Roderick and her husband, Dan, and Carolyn Warren and Eric Smith of Millinocket; six grandchildren, Morgan (Seeley) Sanders, Jordan Seeley, Amanda and Scotty Warren, Alexandra and Christopher Roderick; and two great-grandchildren, Sadie Lynn and Macie Kate Seeley.

A public service celebrating her life will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 5, at Mid Coast Presbyterian Church in Topsham.

Your support in lieu of flowers may be offered to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., or the deacon’s fund at Mid Coast Presbyterian Church in Topsham, Maine.

