WARREN – Joseph Raymond Morin, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Lewiston, April 28, 1938, the son of Henry and Lillian (Cote) Morin.

Survivors include one sister, Lorraine Price and husband, Ralph; as well as two nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Normand.

Graveside committal prayers will be held Thursday, May 2, 2 p.m., in the family lot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston.

Arrangements by PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME of Lewiston.

