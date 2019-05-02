AUBURN – Theresa M. Paradis, 91, of Lewiston, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family by her side. She was born in Rumford on April 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Felix and Albertine (Brodeur) Blouin. She attended local schools then moved to Lewiston. On Feb. 8, 1947, she married Bertrand R. Paradis in Lewiston where they raised their eight children.Theresa worked in the local shoe industry for over 45 years. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, exercising at the gym five days a week, spending time at her summer cottage on Worthley Pond, playing cards with her siblings and other family members, family visits and gatherings, her home on Hogan Rd. and watching old Bonanza reruns.Theresa is survived by eight children, Annette (Dan) Huri, Claire (Stephen) Beal, William Paradis, Helen Souza, Donald Paradis, Beatrice (John) Scheid, Louise Bonjour, Lena (Denis) Theriault; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way; siblings, Noella Bean, Priscilla DiConzo, Fern (Jerry) Patrie, Louise Nash, Doris (John) Gline, Willy (Peggy) Blouin, sisters-in-law, Pauline Blouin, Carmen Isabel and Lorraine Couture; many cousins; nieces and nephews.Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was predeceased by siblings Norman (Toni) Blouin, Yvette (Raymond) Chenard, Cecile (Paul) Landry, Yolande (Paul) Redmond, Lionel Blouin, brother-in-law John DiConzo, Dick Bean, Doug Nash, Daniel Isabel, Bob Couture, a son-in-law Dr. Paul Bonjour; many cousins; nephews, and a niece.The family would like to thank all the medical staff who took such good care of Theresa through the years, especially Dr. Darlene Miller, Dr. Kathleen Martin, Dr. Edwin Tan, the entire St. Mary’s outpatient physical therapy rehab gym staff for their kindness, encouragement and support shown to her during her daily workout sessions these past years. She loved you all ! A very special thank you to SMRMC’s Dr.O’Connor, Dr. Ayaz, Jackie Fournier APRN-ANP, Herve Billion RN and The Androscoggin Hospice House team and staff for their support and compassionate care in her final hours.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting her guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Vistitation will be held at The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The St. Peter’s Basilica, upper church, in Lewiston. Committal Services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa’s memory to: The Androscoggin Hospice House 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

