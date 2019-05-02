HARRISON — The Ballroom in Harrison will hold its annual Spring Dance Celebration at Lake Region High School in Naples on Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.

Ballet, jazz, modern and tap dancers, from preschoolers to pros, will perform in pieces choreographed by teachers Juliette Lauzier Bridges, faculty member and soloist with the Maine State Ballet; Becci Webb, faculty member and former soloist with the Maine State Ballet; and modern, jazz and musical theater artist Karianna Merrill.

Guests performances will include Zumba dancers and teachers from The Ballroom. Special guests will be Imari and the Sahara Dancers.

Classes at The Ballroom – including dance, exercise and yoga – focus on building strong technique and professional level training, while offering opportunities for fun, fitness and creative self-expression. For information on classes, call Nan Brett at 583-6964, or visit www.theballroomharrison.com.

