WATERFORD — Meet two Waterford authors – Judy Green and Peter Leslie – during Waterford Library’s lecture series, “All About Books: Two Waterford Writers,” on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the authors’ books will be available for purchase.

Judy Green has deep roots in Waterford with family going back six generations. She taught at both high school and college levels, and served as director of adult education for Oxford Hills School District.

A writer for many years, she turned to penning mystery stories after retirement, and has been regularly published in the New England Crime Writers Anthology. Her story, “A Good, Safe Place,” was nominated for an Edgar Award. She is currently working on a mystery novel set in Maine’s western foothills and enjoying her grandchildren.

Peter Leslie’s “Aviation’s Quiet Pioneer” (2011) is the story of his father John’s career as a pioneer of commercial transoceanic aviation. John Leslie worked with others whose names were, and in many cases, still are, synonymous with planes and travel: Lindberg, Sikorsky, Boeing, Douglass and Martin. During the 1930s, his work with Pan American World Airways led to breakthroughs in long-range flights around the world.

In 2010, Peter Leslie sat down with his dad’s collection of letters, drawings, photos, flight plans and data written on scraps of paper to compile this scrapbook of his father’s fascinating memorabilia.

