LEWISTON – Linda A. Jennings, 75, a resident of Leeds, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born March 18, 1944, in Riley, the daughter of John Robert Kelly and Cora Alice (Taylor) Kelly. Linda was a 1963 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On May 2, 1964 in Livermore Falls, she married the love of her life, Rodney Jennings of Leeds. She loved devoting her time taking care of Rodney. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, “Muffy”, camping, baking and especially going to the Fryeburg Fair. Linda was a member of the Eaton Memorial United Methodist Church of Livermore Falls. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Jennings of Leeds, sons, Laurence C. Jennings of Lewiston and Carey J. Jennings of Gardiner, Massachusetts, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Wendall Kelley and his wife Nancy of Lewiston, sisters, Janice Spiller of Strong and Katherine Richards and her husband Robert of Wilton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Judy Kelly, brothers, Jim, Donald and Gary Kelly. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 8 at the funeral home. Interment at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine at a later date.

