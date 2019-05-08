LEWISTON – Normand A. Lemieux, 86, of Auburn, passed away on May 5, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Lewiston, on April 7, 1933 the son of the late Harry and Bella (Beaudoin) Lemieux. He was a graduate of St. Dominic High School, class of 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Constance Morin in May 1953. They were happily married for 66 years and together they raised five children.

He worked for JJ Nissen as a salesman and Country Kitchen as a bread mixer, for 25 years. After retiring in 1995, he spent winters in Leesburg, Fla. for 10 years. Normand spent summers at his summer camp on Whitney Pond in Oxford. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing and water skiing with his children. He participated in Boy Scout camping trips with his sons. For fun, he snowmobiled, bowled and did carpentry work. He spent his free time watching sports, especially the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots.

Normand is survived by his wife, Constance of Auburn; son, Michael and wife, Rita of Turner, son, Daniel and wife, Stella of Auburn, daughter, JoAnne Lalemand and husband, Karl of Auburn, daughter, Michelle Kyllonen and husband, David of Hebron; grandchildren, Natasha Moore (Kevin), Jennifer Cyr (Jason), Kassaundra Theberge (Dylan), Stephanie Lemieux (fiancé, Glenn Theriault), Kristopher Lalemand (fiancee, Caitlin Dubey), Christopher Lemieux (companion, Jessica Fortin), Dylan Lemieux (Brandi), Olivia and Shaun Kyllonen; great-grandchildren, Saige and Hunter Moore, Dominik Cyr, Victoria, Madiline and Trinity Theberge.

Besides his parents, Normand was predeceased by his son, David Lemieux; brother, Bertrand Lemieux and sister, Yolande Bennett.

Thank you to the Skill Unit on 2 East for being so caring and compassionate during his care at D’Youville.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Normand’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Friday. Committal services will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

St. Dominic Alumni Fund

121 Gracelawn Road

Auburn, Maine 04210

