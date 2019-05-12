LEEDS – Jacques A. “Jake” Laliberte, 76, of Leeds, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Diane L. (Martin) Laliberte.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1942 in Scottstown, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Maurice and Angele (Lamoureux) Laliberte. He and his family moved to Lewiston when he was fourteen years old and attended local area schools, graduating from St. Dominic’s High School.

After high school, in 1961, Jake joined the U.S. Army and was a member of the Reserves for many years after his tour.

He worked for many local shoe shops prior to opening his own small engine repair, Jake’s Small Engine Repair in Leeds, where he worked until retiring in 2017.

Jake and his wife belonged to an antique auto group for several years. His interests also included motorcycles as well as spending quality time with his family. He would spend many hours with his grandson, Travis Laliberte at his auto shop, Liberte Auto Sales, where he would run errands, go to auctions and helping around the shop.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Daniel A. Laliberte and his wife, Sally of Pensacola, Fla. and his two stepdaughters, Nona Greeley and her husband, Steven and Trina Beaudoin and her husband, Andy, both of Lewiston. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Adam and Mary, Travis and Alicia, Trevor and Jillian, Nicole, Rebecca and Bubba, Derek and Laura, Ajay; and seven great-grandchildren Madison, Adam Jr., Zachari, Abby, Emma, Lily and Joshua; as well as three brothers, Michael Laliberte and his wife, Camille and Jean Pierre “Pete” Laliberte, both of Lewiston and David Gallant of New Hampshire, as well as his sister-in-law, Bibianne “Bea” Laliberte of Lewiston.

He was also the brother of the late Marcel Laliberte, who passed in 2018.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, June 5, at 12 p.m. at the Veterans’ Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Jake’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake’s memory can be made to:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Lane

Lewiston, ME 04240

