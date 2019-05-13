100 years ago: 1919

At a brief but important session of the Auburn School Board held Wednesday night, teachers for the ensuing year were appointed and their salaries fixed. Teachers at the elementary grades received an increase of $50 over their salary of last year and those of the senior high and the second year of the junior high an increase of $75. Other salaries remained substantially the same. Superintendent Randall was retained by unanimous vote and his salary fixed at $3,000, a considerable increase.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lucky Stars 4-H Club meeting recently at the home of Mrs. Dwight Perkins, Summer Street, Auburn and made further plans for the Dairy Committee’s float for the Dairy Parade on May 24.

25 years ago: 1994

“Teen Talk” will be the subject of a Central Maine Medical Center Healthy Start program Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m in the CMMC Conference and Education Center. The workshop will stress listening skills and “I” messages as strategies for improving communications with teens. The program will be offered at no charge.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

