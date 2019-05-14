FRYEBURG — The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Fryeburg Shooting Range is now open, with shooting hours scheduled throughout this weekend and through the end of May.

The range is located in the Major Gregory Sanborn Wildlife Management Area. A list of open hours can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y49a76pc. The shooting range is only open during time periods when an approved range safety officer is present.

Check the website for any last-minute alterations to the schedule, and note that if the sign at the end of the road is up, the range is open.

At this time, the shooting range is scheduled to be open at the following dates and times noted below. The schedule is subject to change due to the availability of approved range safety officers.

If interested in becoming an approved range safety officer and volunteering time to supervise the range, contact Craig Gerry, MDIFW shooting range coordinator, for more information at 207-446-4249 or by email.

The Fryeburg Shooting Range will be open to the public on the days listed: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 to 20, May 24 to 27 and May 31. In the case of inclement weather (rain or strong winds), the range will be closed.

< Previous

Next >