AUBURN – Alan A. Ayer Sr., 75, of South Paris, died early Saturday evening, May 11, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on July 2, 1943, in South Paris, a son of, Everett and Dorothea (Payne) Ayer.

Alan spent his early years working at many of the local shoe shops in the area before spending a majority of his working life as a local painter.

He enjoyed gardening, collecting coins and old bottles, digging for gems, hunting and fishing. Alan loved animals, especially his cats.

Alan is survived by daughters, Shelley Snow and her husband, Allen, of Largo, Fla.. and their two children and two granddaughters; Andrea Richardson and her husband Darel of Norway and their three children and nine grandchildren; a son, Alan Ayer, Jr. and his wife, Katie of Lewiston and their three children and their grandson; a sister, Marcia Kilgore and her husband, Jim of Norway and their four daughters and their grandchildren; a niece, Nicole Taylor of Los Vegas, Nev., and her sister, Rhonda Sheehan and her husband, Tom, of Auburn, N.H. Rhonda had a very special place in Alan’s heart as she routinely helped him over the years and visited often. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Sandra Rowe and a son, Alan Albert.

A memorial service will be held, 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Interment will follow at the Norway Pine Grove Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to

Responsible Pet Care

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

