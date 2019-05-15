SABATTUS – Jean M. Trepanier, 81, of Sabattus died peacefully at his residence on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was known to his friends, and family, as “Ti Jean.” He was born in St. Sebastian, Quebec, Canada, on Dec. 7, 1937, the son of the late Gedeon and Yvonne (Cote) Trepanier. He was a resident of Lac Megantic, Canada, until 1954. He then joined his older siblings in Maine becoming a U.S. citizen.

He fell in love for the first time with Valencia (Lamontagne) Trepanier whom he married in 1964. They lived happily together raising their daughter in Lisbon, until he was widowed in 1976. He was primarily employed as a woodsman, often working alongside his brothers. He sometimes worked as a hand sewer during the “Mud Season.” He also worked as an Auto Mechanic from his home until his retirement.

Jean enjoyed fishing, camping, and riding his four wheeler. He always enjoyed antique cars. He eventually bought, and restored his own ’59 Ford Galaxie. He could always be found tinkering around in his garage. Most of all he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s Girl Scout, school activities and spending time with them. Jean found true love again 20 years ago, and was blessed to spend his “golden years” with Lise Vincent.

He is survived by his companion, Lise Vincent, of Sabattus; a daughter, Lise Buteau and her husband, Laurier, of Sabattus; two grandchildren, Valencia and Arielle Buteau; a brother, Michael Trepanier and his wife, Polly, of Waterville; two sisters, Solonge Bouthot of Brunswick, and Rolande Pelletier of Arrowsic, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the excellent care they provided, and the Fed Ex company for their prompt services.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A Funeral Mass honoring Jean’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 1 p.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: