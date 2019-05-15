LEWISTON – Barbara R. Petley, 88, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on May 13, 2019. Barbara was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of John J. Kilduff Sr. and Rose Gallagher. She married the love of her life, Ernest Petley, on July 2, 1963. They were one of the lucky couples who got to spend over 55 years of marriage together. Barbara spent most of her career as a customer service representative with Dunlap Insurance Agency in Auburn. Barb and Ernie shared a love of puzzles, cross-words and camping. They made lifelong friends over their many years of camping. Her family would like to thank Dr. Tardiff and her entire medical team through CMMC family for their tremendous care throughout her later years. They would also like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health and the Hospice House. Her niece, Sherry, and her brother, Richard, would also like to thank her incredible neighborhood for their kindness and companionship over their many years in Lewiston. Barb was predeceased by her husband, Ernest; her parents; half-sister, Eileen Kilduff; sister, Patricia Johnson; and brother, John J. Kilduff Jr. Survivors include her brother, Richard Kilduff and wife, May Jane; nephew, Linden Theriault and wife, Brenda; nephew, Ronald Theriault; niece, June McGraw and husband, Bruce; niece, Marcella Hutchinson and husband, David. She is survived by many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. An hour of visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery, Rte 202, Greene. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives,net.

In lieu of flowers

donations in Barbara’s

name may be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

www.stjude.org

< Previous

Next >

filed under: