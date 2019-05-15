SCARBOROUGH – Janice E. Spiller Lucas, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on April 25, 1933, in Jay, to Harland and Florence (Bean) Spiller. She was the youngest of their four daughters. Jan married John Lucas on Dec. 16, 1951. The marriage lasted 47 years until John’s passing in 1998. They had four children, Pamela, John H., David and James.

Jan worked for many years at Bass Shoe. She was also a hospice volunteer and nursing home volunteer in Florida, New Hampshire and Maine. She and John loved to dance and they went dancing every chance they got for many years. They were also charter members of the original Triple Town Swingers Square Dance Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Lucas and her sons, Kip Philoon and Lucas Philoon, his wife, Sondra, and their daughters, Audra and Hattie; her son John, his wife Rebecca and their daughters Kate, Kimberlee, Kelby, Allison and Ashley; her son David, his wife Jamie and their children, Alexandra, Calan and Elyse; her son James, his wife Lorna and their sons Aidan and Griffin. A special niece, Paulette Armandi, who is like a daughter, also survives Jan. Also surviving is her friend Carol Judkins, her sister-in-law, Beverly Weinstock and her nieces Judy and Debbie. Many thanks to Kathy Cushman, who was Jan’s caregiver during her final illness. She was predeceased by her parents Harland and Florence Spiller and her sisters, Arlene Harris, Kathleen Botka and Eleanor Spiller. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At Jan’s request, there be no visiting hours or services. Interment Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made in

“Remembrance to

Janice E. Lucas’ to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

