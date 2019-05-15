SOUTH PARIS – John H. Buck, 77, of Buckfield passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Market Square Healthcare Center in South Paris where he had been a resident for the past few weeks.

He was born on April 24, 1942, the son of Bertrand and Elsie Buck. He lived his whole life on the family farm on Buck Hill. He attended Buckfield Schools. He was active in 4-H and showed his dairy cattle and sheep at area agricultural fairs. One year he had the Grand Champion lamb at the Oxford County Fair.

In his teens and early adult life he enjoyed tinkering on cars and trucks. He helped on the family farm, and worked in the woods logging with his father. In later years he enjoyed riding around town, visiting his friends and stopping for a cup of coffee at Charlie’s & Hart’s. He could put 20,000 miles a year on the car without leaving the town of Buckfield. Recently he enjoyed playing solitaire and watching westerns.

He is survived by two sisters, Kate Buck and Nancy Buck, and a brother, Nathaniel Buck and his wife Jan, all of Buckfield, a niece, and 4 nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank Lois Knapp for her friendship and the kindness she showed to John.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m., at the Buckfield Community Church. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 10-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

