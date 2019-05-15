PORTLAND – Rose Marie E. Watson, 82, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 75 State Street.

Rose Marie was born on July 16, 1936, the last daughter of the late Benjamin D. and Elizabeth M. (Bernard) Boudreau in Mexico, Maine.

Rose Marie loved growing up on the family farm in the Backkingdom area of Mexico and went to grammar school at St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Mexico. She graduated from Marie Joseph Academy in Biddeford Pool 1954 and from Bliss Business College in 1957. In 1961 she married John Watson in Mexico, at St. Theresa’s Church.

Rose Marie was a bookkeeper for multiple companies including Oxford Credit Union, Puiia Lumber, Pacios Rausch and Co. In her later years, she worked as a CNA at Maine Medical Center, and 75 State Street. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, spending time with family, and having coffee with friends.

Rose Marie’s family would like to thank the staff at 75 State Street and VNA Home Health Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Rose Marie the past 15 months.

Rose Marie was predeceased by her sons, David and Dean Watson; and her 12 brothers and sisters, Donalda, Yvon, Gerald, Flora, Martha, Fernardo, Adelard, Geraldine, Theresa, Robert, Aime and Barbara. Through them she has many nieces and nephews who will never forget Aunt Rose Marie.

She is survived by her husband, John Watson of Mexico; her daughter, Susan Devine and husband, John III, of South Portland; sons, Daniel Watson and wife, Kara, of Windham, Darren Watson and wife, Kathy, of Kennebunkport, Thomas Watson and fiancé, Diana Perez, of Limerick, and Timothy Watson and his companion, Michelle Morrison, of Sanford; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mexico, Maine. To view Rose Marie’s obituary, or to share a condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose Marie’s memory to:

VNA Home Health and Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

