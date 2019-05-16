GREENWOOD — American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, has announced the schedule for May 27 Memorial Day ceremonies to be held at the Post, at 595 Gore Rd. in Greenwood.

The doors will open at 9 a.m., followed by welcoming comments at 9:15 a.m. by Post 68 Commander Harry G. Orcutt; prayer by Post 68 Chaplain Daniel Grover; the National Anthem by Mahoosuc Music Makers; and an awards presentation by Adjutant Kelly Bickford.

The invited speaker will be James Bennett, retired director of the Norwich University (Vermont Military Academy) Band. The Mahoosuc Music Makers will perform an Armed Forces medley, “God Bless America,” and “The Navy Hymn.”

During the outside ceremonies, the Legion Auxiliary President will present the Poppy Chairwoman, and Unit 68 Legion Auxiliary will place flowers on water of North Pond. Post Commander and Boy Scout will place a flag at the Veterans Silhouette in front of Post 68.

Unit 68 Legion Auxiliary will place flowers at the Post Veterans Monument in front of Great Hall. Following the Firing Squad with a 21-gun salute, the Mahoosuc Music Makers will perform “Taps” and then attendees will return to the Post Great Hall for refreshments.

At 11 a.m., Post 68 participants will adjourn to the East Bethel Cemetery on Middle Intervale Road for a service, and then return to the Post.

At 1 p.m., Post 68 participants will form up for a short parade at Bryant Pond/Woodstock, beginning near the Daughters of Union Veterans Headquarters. The parade will proceed to the Lakeside Cemetery for further ceremonies, including another firing squad (21-gun salute), and the conclusion of the ceremonies.

If the weather is inclement on Memorial Day, then the ceremonies by the Woodstock Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War will take place at the Franklin Grange #124 Hall, on Main Street in Bryant Pond.

