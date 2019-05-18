BETHEL – Mr. Eric T. Wight, 77, died Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after a long battle with COPD. He died peacefully surrounded by his immediate family. He was a resident of the Intervale Road in East Bethel for over 30 years.

Born in Lewiston on June 26, 1941, he was a son of Daniel and Rosalie (Thurston) Wight. He was a graduate of Gould Academy Class of 1959.

Eric was the last watchman on the fire tower on Old Spec Mountain; he removed the cabin from the tower in the summer of 1959. He also served in the US Military in 1960 as a tank driver for the Maine National Guard. Eric worked for Maine Inland and Fisheries and Wildlife as a Game Warden from 1963 to 1985. He retired as Sergeant and was head of the search and rescue team for IFW. As he neared retirement, Eric was commissioned to write a book about The Maine Game Wardens. The book had many personal stories intertwined with other wardens accounts and the service’s history. Eric always identified with being a warden and he always said it wasn’t just a job, but a way of life.

Eric was a very talented musician and story teller. He revelled in a good yarn, and often gave away the joke, because he couldn’t contain his laughter. While involved with nation’s Bicentennial, namely the reenactment of Benedict Arnold’s march on Quebec, he penned the song “The Walls of Quebec”. It was recorded and even performed by Eric before the Maine State legislature.

Above all, Eric enjoyed being at the Lake and camp. He loved to fish and search for Indian artifacts. For many years he was the handyman and ran the boat for Lakewood Camps on Richardson Lake

Eric was married in Kittery Point on August 18, 1962 to Karen A. Perkins who survives of Bethel. Other survivors include a son, Nathan Wight and his wife Debbie of Bethel, a daughter Jennifer Grover and her husband Lawrence of Mason Township; grandchildren, Jessica Ladd and Kurtis Grover, Sarah Hiebert, Elizabeth Giarusso and Katie Knapp; great-grandchildren, Matilda, Cleaveland and Dorothy Knapp, and Emlyn Giarusso. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin and his parents.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

There will be a celebration of Eric later this summer, date is yet to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME

Those wishing to donate to Maine Game Warden Foundation can do so at:

https://www.mainegamewardenfoundation.org or:

American Lung or

Heart Association

< Previous

Next >

filed under: