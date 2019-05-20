AUBURN – Horace “Hobby” E. Nielsen, 92, of Greene passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born in South Portland on August 30, 1926, the son of Arthur and Laura (Belcher) Nielsen.

Hobby attended Thornton High School in South Portland. On April 23, 1948 in South Portland, Horace and Thelma Pillsbury were married. Horace proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was involved in the liberation of the Philippines. He worked as a bus driver for Hudson Bus Line, retiring in 1987. Hobby enjoyed gardening and collecting stamps.

Horace is survived by his wife, Thelma P. Nielsen of Greene; their four children and their spouses, Carol and Pastor George Gnade of Hallstead, Pa., Lynn and Philip Pease of Leeds, Nancy and Donald Desmarais of Hampden, David and Cyndi Nielsen of Greene; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of T-3 at Central Maine Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in his memory may be made to the:

Greene Baptist Church

102 Main St.

Greene, ME 04236

