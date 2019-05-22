AUBURN — School Superintendent Katy Grondin has been selected to receive this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award from the Maine School Superintendents Association.

Grondin, an Auburn school teacher since 1988 and superintendent since 2011, will receive the award next month at the association’s annual conference June 24 at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event in Bar Harbor.

According to association officials, Grondin was selected for the award in large part because of strong support from her peers in the School Department.

“Any recognition is important,” wrote Eileen E. King, executive director of the association. “When it is initiated by your colleagues, it is of even greater significance.”

Tom Kendall, chairman of the School Committee, is one of those colleagues who insists that Grondin is worthy of the recognition.

“As chair of the school board,” he wrote, “I fully endorse her award for I know firsthand the energy, commitment and devotion she commits to the education of Auburn students. Her leadership in furthering the goals of the school board, advancement of the teaching profession and the success of all students is unwavering. Auburn is truly blessed to have her leading our district as we anticipate the new (Edward Little High School) and all that it will mean to our students and the city as a whole.”

“It is humbling to have my peers nominate me for this recognition as I know how hard all of us work to make a difference,” Grondin said Wednesday. “Of course, no one leads alone. I am so fortunate to have outstanding colleagues working side by side to do what is best for our district and community.”

