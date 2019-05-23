TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5, which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgmental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For information, call Mary at 743-6992 or 461-1010.

Survivors

MAINE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate. These services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings, and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For information, visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns; dates depend on the wind and weather. The kite-flying sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m., meeting at area locations. The outings are free and open to all. For an introductory, informational email, email Terry at [email protected] To receive outing notifications, ask to be placed on the email notification list, sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms, or text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care, can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway at 205 Main St.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas. Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For information or to request a disability accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099, email [email protected], or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. It’s very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime. For information, call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St., is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. Clothing in boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T are especially needed. For information, call Donna Marshall at 515-0595 or email [email protected]

Cancer

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by, call 890-0329, or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobbies

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library hosts craft programs on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. Forinformation or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St. Meetings are open to all veterans. For information, call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — Summer hours at the Swap Shop at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For information, call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St. For information, call 743-2828.

Observatory

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory offers free Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. For information, visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl or the observatory’s Facebook page, or email [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD — Laurie Phillips, a certified yoga instructor, offers yoga classes at the Otisfield Town Office on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. for an hour and 15 minutes. For information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc., call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris meets every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For information, call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needlecrafts, or they may join in on church projects.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. The activities are chemical-free and family/community focused. The team offers game nights, movie nights, open mic karaoke, free pizza and popcorn along with drinks each week. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the community. Fornformation or to volunteer, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email [email protected]

Widows

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex, 403 State Route 121 in Otisfield, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The next meeting is June 18. The group helps connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject, time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website (click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend). Some future meetings may be at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For information, call Shirley at 627-4458. For details, Go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click on the calendar.

Reunions

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com). A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 p.m. The cost of this event will be $35 per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. RSVP before July 1 by email to [email protected], or call Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held Aug. 10 at the Norway Country Club. Be sure the organizers have your mailing and/or email address; email [email protected] with your information.

PARIS — The Norway High School Alumni Association asks that you save the date – July 20 – for its yearly alumni banquet. The group will gather at the OHCHS starting at 4 p.m. to reminisce, have photos taken of classes and have dinner. Invitations will be sent out soon with details. Call Pat Salo Cummings with any questions at 539-8392.

5K

NORWAY — The Fight Back 5K in memory of Fred Washer, who passed two years ago after a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer, will be held Saturday, June 8, starting at the Norway Fire Department, 19 Danforth St. The route will be from 18 Danforth St. to 250 Lake Road (Route118) and back to Danforth Street. Same-day registration starts at 7:30 a.m.; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.running4free.com. All proceeds will go to the Blisters for Sisters and Misters team participating in the Dempsey Challenge on Sept. 28. For information, call Sandy Washer at 400-4956 or email [email protected]

Babysitting

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course on Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center. EMT Allison Ross, “United Ambulance,” will conduct the course. Attendees will receive a certificate after completing the course. The basic course is geared toward 11- to 14-year-old youth, teaching Leadership: Safe and Responsible Babysitting; Basic Care: The Heart of Babysitting; Stop: Think Safety, Safe Play; and Basic First Aid, including infant and child Heartsaver CPR. The $40 fee includes the cost of the book and a CD, as well as other information that participants will be able to take home with them for reference. Class size is limited to 14 candidates. Bring a bag lunch. Registration must be made before Thursday June 13. For information or to register, call the Bridgton Community Center at 647-3116.

Donations

OXFORD — Oxford Hills Christian Academy is accepting donations for its spring yard sale to be held June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 674 Main St., Oxford. The academy is looking for furniture, clothing, accessories, books, vinyl and trinkets. Donations may be dropped off at the OHCA, 1134 Main St., in Oxford.

Socrates Cafe

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet Monday, June 3, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet is from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. and the discussion is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “Careers For Late Bloomers: What Would You Now Choose?” The co-moderators will be Alice Darlington and Ted Gerber. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 583-6957.

Sales

SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Auxiliary will have its annual plant, food and garage sale on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sumner Fire Station. Refreshments will be on sale. There will be a large booth of raffle baskets; tickets will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. All proceeds will be used to buy equipment for the fire department. For information, call Wilda Dunham at 388-2981.

SUMNER — It is time again for the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary to hold its annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1 at the Sumner Fire Department on Main Street. The Auxiliary is looking for donations; however, it cannot accept any CRT monitors or CRT TVs. Gently used furniture will be accepted. Baked goods from the Auxiliary members will be for sale, and there are some excellent bakers on hand. Steamed hotdogs, coffee and cold beverages will be available for purchase. There will be baskets of various themes which will be raffled off. Tickets will be sold and customers can choose where to put their tickets. All monies earned from this event will be used to benefit the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Come take a look, have some snacks, purchase tickets and enjoy the day. The Auxiliary is looking for anyone willing to take away all the leftovers yard sale items, free of charge. For information, to donate, or volunteer to remove leftovers, call Gail at 674-5522 or Charlotte at 577-4271.

CLICK for Babies

PARIS — An informational meeting about CLICK for Babies will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the Deering Community Center (across the street from the library on Church Street). Allison Holland from Community Concepts will speak about this campaign to raise awareness about the Period of PURPLE Crying in an effort to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome and infant physical abuse, as well as the need for newborns’ soft knitted and crocheted purple hats as a reminder to parents.

Following Allison’s presentation, Paris Public Library staff will offer options to community knitters and to those who crotchet to help make as many newborn soft purple hats as possible during June, July and August. The hats will be given to Community Concepts, who will then distribute them to the maternity wards at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital and Rumford Hospital.

New parents will choose a purple hat as a reminder of “PURPLE crying” before taking their newborns home. Guidelines regarding color, hat dimensions, embellishments for the crafted hats, and yarn, needle and hook sizes will be made available, as will easy, basic patterns and links to other sources for appropriate patterns. Arrangements can be made for those wishing to contribute, but without access to the proper materials. For information, call the South Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

Church meeting

WEST SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Church will hold its annual business meeting on Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m. in the church vestry. All members are invited to attend.

Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will be held Saturday, June 8, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the games begin at 1 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, and pull tabs. Meals and beverages will be available. BYOB. For information, call Ray at 890-3737.

Show, dance

PARIS — The Maine Country Music Association will hold a show and dance on Sunday, May 26, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Paris Fire Hall on Western Avenue. Admission is $6 for nonmembers, $5 for members with cards, and $2.50 for children under 12 (who must be supervised at all times). A concession stand will be available and there will be raffles. Off the Hill Band (Paula Kaiser), Elaine Moore and Chris Wallace and Julie Daye will perform. For information, call 603-662-2894 or 890-0874.

Memorial Day

NORWAY — Memorial Day ceremonies will be held Monday, May 27, starting at 9 a.m. at the Memorial area across the street from Stone Smart American Legion on Main Street. Master of Ceremonies will be Past Stone Smart American Legion Post Commander Arnold Pendexter. The agenda is as follows: Raising of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, General Logan’s Orders, Memorial Day Resolution, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Flanders Field, Speaker of the Day representing Sen. Angus King Jr., Decoration of the Memorials, Salute by the Firing Squad, Taps and Benediction. Coffee, punch and donuts will follow at the hall. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the hall across the street from the Memorial area.

HARRISON — The Harrison Memorial Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. on May 27 at the United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and North Bridgton on Main Street. The parade will march to the Harrison Village Cemetery, to Long Lake on Lincoln Street, behind the Post Office and to the center of town by the veterans’ monuments. A short service will be held at each stop including the Veterans’ Firing Squad led by Jeremy Wentworth. All veterans, firemen, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and children are welcome to march in the parade and attend the church service at 10 a.m. Ice cream will be served to the kids. Please be at the church by 8:30 a.m. Cars are available for veterans not able to march.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the free Community Goodwill potluck supper that is served at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. For information, call 388-2510.

PARIS — Amvets Post 777 will have a pot roast dinner on Saturday, May 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 12 Church St., South Paris. The price is $9 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Meals include mashed potatoes and green beans, an assortment of desserts, coffee, water and fruit punch. There will also be a 50/50 to help support our scholarship program.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves free luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. For information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. Saturdays at the Norway Grange on Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

HARRISON — Join friends and neighbors on Saturday, May 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and North Bridgton for the first buffet breakfast of the season. Menu will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, home fries, homemade muffins, coffee cake, coffee, tea, and juice. The church, at 77 Main St. in Harrison, is right across from Crystal Lake Park. There is no set charge for the breakfast, but donations are most welcome. The next breakfast will be July 13. See you there.

