100 years ago: 1919

This is a nuisance, remarked a local druggist as he stuck three war tax stamps on a bottle of medicine, fished out his fountain pen and canceled the stamps. This isn’t the thing which makes me good and sore. “My dander begins to rise every time a child comes in and asks for an ice cream cone and I have to collect a one-cent war tax. That’s the limit I don’t believe in it in the least. Maybe we do need a lot of money to pay the war bills, but I don’t believe the need is as pressing that it is necessary to disappoint little children.”

50 years ago: 1969

The windbreak is down — winter must be over. The last sign of winter ’68-’69 disappeared from the Twin Cities this date. State Highway Department personnel did it, as they removed the final sections of windbreak from South Bridge. The windbreak on North Bridge was taken down earlier in the week.

25 years ago: 1994

The Kennebec Girl Scout summer programs for 1994 have been announced. The programs to be offered to Franklin County area girls at Black Mountain Day Camp this summer are traditional Girl Scout Camp programs that include boating, swimming, studying nature, camp crafts, making friends, songs and games, and a wide variety of recreational and educational activities. Girls seeking an overnight camping experience can attend Camp Pondicherry, the Girl Scout resident camp in South Bridgton.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

