AUBURN – Marjorie E. Arnold, 96, of Auburn, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home at Schooner Estates in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 1922, a daughter of the late Grover and Lillian (Holmes) Rolerson. She grew up in the area and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1940 and then later attended Central Maine General where she earned her degree in nursing.

On Aug. 25, 1945 she married Lawrence Arnold and the two of them started a family together. During that time Marjorie worked as a school nurse in Rhode Island where they were living at the time.

Upon returning to Maine, Marjorie was a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her love of spending quality time with her family and her time in Maine. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her three sons, Paul and his wife, Claudia of Coatesville, Pa., Robert and his wife, Cynthia of Warwick, R.I. and Bruce and his wife, Ana of Norco, Calif. She also leaves behind her twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lawrence; her son, David and her daughter-in-law, Lynn.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with her family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. at Fortin\Auburn followed by interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

