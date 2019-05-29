Joe Lugo of Hahnel Bros. lugs equipment he was using to install a new rubber roof at 143 Blake Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. The building has been vacant for the past 16 years until last year when St. Mary’s Health System donated the building to a group developing Sophia’s House, a project of The Center for Wisdom’s Women that will provide a long-term residential community of hope and healing for women who have experienced sex-trafficking/exploitation, prison or addiction. It is scheduled to open in the fall. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham