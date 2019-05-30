OLD TOWN – City voters who have cast their ballots in the past at the Knights of Columbus Hall will have to go just a few hundred feet further to vote in the future.

The city council recently approved relocating the polling place for Old Town and Argyle from the K of C Hall, which is located at 5 Gilman Falls Avenue, to the Old Town Elks Club at 37 Fourth Street. That change will be for all city, state and federal elections. The move comes because the availability of the Knights of the Columbus Hall for future elections is uncertain.

The first election affected will be next month on June 11, when the sole issue on the ballot will be validation of the vote for the RSU 26 budget.

